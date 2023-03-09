ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Ukraine war

Behind Ukraine peace proposal, China foresees end to war in summer

Simulation by military academy prompts Beijing to push cease-fire plan

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Moscow, a trip Xi is still considering.   © Reuters
TSUKASA HADANO, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- After avoiding getting too deeply involved in Russia’s war in Ukraine over the past year, China suddenly offered a peace proposal last month. Chinese military experts’ prediction that the war will come to an end this summer is likely behind this about-face.

When over 200 world leaders and senior officials gathered in Munich for last month's security conference, Wang Yi, China's top diplomat, told the attendees that China would soon announce a plan to become a mediator in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

