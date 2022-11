BALI, Indonesia -- U.S. President Joe Biden told G-7 and NATO leaders on Wednesday morning that the missile blast in Poland that killed two people was caused by a Ukrainian air-defense missile, a NATO source confirmed to Nikkei Asia.

An emergency meeting was convened in Bali on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit, after Poland and Ukraine had said it was likely a Russian-made missile. Russia quickly denied its missiles struck Poland.