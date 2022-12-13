Cambodia to train Ukraine land mine clearance personnel: Hun Sen

PARIS -- Cambodia will send experts on clearing land mines to Europe to help train Ukrainian counterparts, the Southeast Asian country's prime minister, Hun Sen, announced on Tuesday as the international community gathered in Paris to discuss the conflict.

"Cambodia has decided to send a number of technical officers to teach demining techniques and skills to Ukrainian deminers in Poland" as part of a three-way cooperation arrangement with Japan and Ukraine, Hun Sen said in a speech at the opening of the meeting, which included a number of representatives from Asian countries.