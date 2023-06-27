ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Ukraine war

China fears Russia chaos after Wagner uprising

Revolt seen as wake-up call for Beijing as a weakened Putin may trigger further insurgencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a welcome ceremony at the Kremlin on March 21. (File photo by Reuters) 
AMY CHEW, Contributing writer | China

KUALA LUMPUR -- China's special envoy for Ukraine declined to take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Memory Wall of the Fallen Heroes in Kyiv last month -- an act that most international visitors to the country perform.

On his two-day trip to the country, Liu Hui also skipped a visit to Bucha, a city near the capital where the BBC and other media reported more than 1,000 civilians and prisoners of war were killed in a massacre. Instead, he headed straight for talks with top Ukrainian officials and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

