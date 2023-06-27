China fears Russia chaos after Wagner uprising

KUALA LUMPUR -- China's special envoy for Ukraine declined to take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Memory Wall of the Fallen Heroes in Kyiv last month -- an act that most international visitors to the country perform.

On his two-day trip to the country, Liu Hui also skipped a visit to Bucha, a city near the capital where the BBC and other media reported more than 1,000 civilians and prisoners of war were killed in a massacre. Instead, he headed straight for talks with top Ukrainian officials and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.