Ukraine war

Displaced Ukrainian chef treats Japanese to homegrown dishes

Chef Viktor Kolotov introduces host country to tastes from war torn nation

Viktor Korotov came to Japan as a refugee in March. (Photo by Hideki Yoshikawa)
SHIGERU SENO, Nikkei senior staff writer | Europe

TOKYO--Odesa is a city in southern Ukraine that faces the Black Sea. In February 2022, Viktor Kolotov opened a cafe there, but when a relative's apartment 150 meters away was damaged by a Russian drone strike, he had second thoughts about the cafe.

So in March of this year, he closed up shop and moved to Japan. He had previously honed his skills as a chef in restaurants, including five-star hotels in the U.K. and Ukraine, and is the only chef among the more than 2,000 Ukrainian refugees in Japan.

