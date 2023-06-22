Displaced Ukrainian chef treats Japanese to homegrown dishes

TOKYO--Odesa is a city in southern Ukraine that faces the Black Sea. In February 2022, Viktor Kolotov opened a cafe there, but when a relative's apartment 150 meters away was damaged by a Russian drone strike, he had second thoughts about the cafe.

So in March of this year, he closed up shop and moved to Japan. He had previously honed his skills as a chef in restaurants, including five-star hotels in the U.K. and Ukraine, and is the only chef among the more than 2,000 Ukrainian refugees in Japan.