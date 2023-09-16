From drones to cyberattacks, technology is shaping Ukraine conflict

KYIV, Ukraine -- The Russian invasion of Ukraine quickly upended the assumption that overt acts of aggression by major powers would not occur in the post-Cold War international order. Similarly, Ukrainian drones and other cutting-edge technologies are now upending the conventional battlefield wisdom that the side with most heavy weapons easily subdues the other.

A test site for drones on the outskirts of Ukrainian capital Kyiv underlines the importance of the devices in the conflict. Sitting near a sunflower field, the location is disguised to make it difficult to spot from above.