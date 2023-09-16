ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Ukraine war

From drones to cyberattacks, technology is shaping Ukraine conflict

Kyiv is going through an estimated 10,000 drones a month in fight against Russia

A drone operator prepares for takeoff at a test site on the outskirts of Kyiv. (Photo by Taro Yokosawa)
TAKAYUKI TANAKA and TAKESHI KUMON, Nikkei staff writers | Russia & Caucasus

KYIV, Ukraine -- The Russian invasion of Ukraine quickly upended the assumption that overt acts of aggression by major powers would not occur in the post-Cold War international order. Similarly, Ukrainian drones and other cutting-edge technologies are now upending the conventional battlefield wisdom that the side with most heavy weapons easily subdues the other.

A test site for drones on the outskirts of Ukrainian capital Kyiv underlines the importance of the devices in the conflict. Sitting near a sunflower field, the location is disguised to make it difficult to spot from above.

