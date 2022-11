BALI, Indonesia -- G-7 and NATO leaders held an emergency meeting in Bali on Wednesday morning to discuss a missile landing that killed two people near the Ukraine border in Poland.

Leaders from the U.S., Japan, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Canada, the Netherlands and the European Commission gathered at the Grand Hyatt Bali, where U.S. President Joe Biden is staying for the Group of 20 summit.