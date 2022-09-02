ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Ukraine war

G-7 finance chiefs agree on Russian oil price cap

Statement leaves out key details of plan, including upper limit level

Oil tanks near Nakhodka, Russia, on Aug. 12. G-7 ministers are seeking a broader coalition of oil importing countries to purchase Russian products at or below a price cap.   © Reuters
| Russia & Caucasus

(Reuters) -- Group of Seven finance ministers agreed on Friday to impose a price cap on Russian oil aimed at slashing revenues for Moscow's war in Ukraine while keeping crude flowing to avoid price spikes, but their statement left out key details of the plan.

The ministers from the club of wealthy industrial democracies confirmed their commitment to the plan after a virtual meeting. They said, however, that the per-barrel level of the price cap would be determined later "based on a range of technical inputs" to be agreed by the coalition of countries implementing it.

