Germany should provide more weapons to Ukraine, ex-president says

BERLIN -- Former German President Joachim Gauck has said that Germany will continue to support Ukraine, including militarily, and expressed a view that the current administration of Chancellor Olaf Scholz should reinforce its backing for the war-torn country.

While Russia has threatened to use nuclear weapons to put a check on the U.S. and Europe assisting Ukraine, in an interview with Nikkei in Berlin Gauck clarified his position that such threats should not be yielded to, saying, "we must put a stop to the aggressor."