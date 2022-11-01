ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Ukraine war

Global food crisis set to deepen as Russia pulls out of grain deal

Black Sea area is key supplier of wheat and corn to Asia, other regions

Russia has pulled out of a U.N.-brokered deal that ensured safe passage for ships carrying grain from Ukraine.   © Reuters
AMY CHEW, Contributing writer | China

KUALA LUMPUR -- Russia's withdrawal from a U.N.-brokered deal that guaranteed safe passage for ships carrying grain from Ukraine is set to deepen the global food crisis, analysts and other observers warn.

The Black Sea area is traditionally one of the world's main suppliers of vital commodities such as wheat and corn, with Asia a key destination for cargoes from the region. A drop in shipments is likely to drive up prices that had eased in recent months, piling more pressure on consumers wrestling with higher living costs.

