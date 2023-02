TOKYO -- Russia's attack on Ukraine that began nearly a year ago has brought roughly 2,000 evacuees to Japan, spurring local governments and private citizens to take a central role in giving them assistance.

Right before Christmas last year, the Ukrainian Exchange Cafe Druzi in Yokohama was abuzz with customers conversing over coffee. Druzi, which means "friend" in Ukrainian, has become an invaluable space for Ukrainian evacuees to speak to each other in their native language.