Indonesia's Widodo to visit Zelenskyy and Putin

JAKARTA -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo will fly to Ukraine and Russia to meet with each country's respective leader later this month, Indonesia's foreign minister confirmed on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said Widodo will visit Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Moscow for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The meetings will occur after Widodo attends the Group of Seven Summit in Germany on June 26-27.

Indonesia holds the presidency of the Group of 20 this year and will host the bloc's summit in November.

"President Jokowi will be the first Asian leader to visit those two countries" amid the ongoing conflict, Marsudi said in a virtual media briefing. "Even though the situation is difficult and the problems are complex ... President Jokowi has decided to try to contribute [to a resolution] and against staying silent."

The foreign minister said Widodo will address both humanitarian and food crises during his visits and call for peace.

Widodo in April invited both Zelenskyy and Putin to attend the G-20 Summit on the Indonesian island of Bali in November, despite threats of a boycott by some Western leaders against Russia's participation. Zelenskyy in May said he will remotely attend the summit.

Citing a Kremlin source, Russian state news agency Tass last week said Widodo will visit Moscow on June 30. "This is going to be a very important visit. We are preparing for it now," the source said, adding that Russia will "definitely" participate in the G-20 Summit.