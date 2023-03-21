Japan PM Fumio Kishida to visit Ukraine later today

TOKYO (Kyodo) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Ukraine later today, a government source said.
It is rare for a Japanese leader to make an unannounced trip to a foreign country.
Trip to demonstrate commitment to supporting the war-torn country
