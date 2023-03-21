ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Ukraine war

Japan PM Fumio Kishida to visit Ukraine later today

Trip to demonstrate commitment to supporting the war-torn country

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (Source photos by Reuters)
| Japan

TOKYO (Kyodo) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Ukraine later today, a government source said.

It is rare for a Japanese leader to make an unannounced trip to a foreign country.

