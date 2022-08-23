ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Ukraine war

Japan, South Korea, Taiwan buy $5.5bn of Russian fuel: think tank

East Asian powerhouses keep importing even as others shun Russian oil and gas

East Asia has continued to import fossil fuels from Russia despite the invasion of Ukraine. (Source photos by AP and Reuters)
RURIKA IMAHASHI, Nikkei staff writer | East Asia

TOKYO -- Japan, South Korea and Taiwan imported a combined $5.5 billion of fossil fuels from Russia in the five months following the invasion of Ukraine, according to a Finland-based think tank, underscoring their ongoing reliance on commodities from the nation even as other countries sever business ties with it.

The Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air estimates Japan brought in $2.6 billion of Russian coal, oil and gas between Feb. 24 -- the date Russia invaded Ukraine -- and July 31. Its estimate stood at $1.7 billion for South Korea and $1.2 billion for Taiwan.

