Ukraine war

Japan Tobacco eyes sell-off of Russia business

Company evaluates various options including the potential transfer of ownership

Russia account for about 15% of Japan Tobacco's operating income. (Source photos by Reuters and Akira Kodaka)   © Reuters
SHOICHIRO TAGUCHI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan Tobacco announced Thursday that it is considering selling off its Russian operations, JT International Russia, in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine. The company controls nearly 40% of the Russian cigarette market, but stated that it is "continuing to evaluate various options for its Russia business, including a potential transfer of ownership."

