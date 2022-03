Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

TOKYO -- Japan will revoke Russia's "most favored nation" status over its invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Kisida announces that Japan will no longer treat Russia as a "most favored nation." (Photo by Uichiro Kasai)

Move comes after agreement among G-7 leaders

Japan revokes Russia's 'most favored' status over Ukraine, PM says

