Japan to supply advanced land mine detectors to Ukraine

TOKYO -- Japanese demining equipment like that used in Cambodia will be provided to Ukraine, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) announced Friday, as Kyiv's partners look to aid the embattled country while Russia's invasion continues.

Cambodia has been painstakingly removing mines with Japanese assistance since the 1990s, after decades of conflict left its landscape riddled with mines and unexploded bombs. In December, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen had said his country would help train Ukrainians in clearing mines as part of a three-way cooperative effort, along with Japan.