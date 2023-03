TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's trip to Ukraine on Tuesday was kept under wraps until just seven hours before his arrival as he sought to end his status as the lone Group of Seven leader not to visit the war-torn country before this May's Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima.

Kishida became the first Japanese prime minister in the postwar era to travel to a nation in an active conflict. U.S. President Joe Biden visited Kyiv in February.