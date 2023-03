TOKYO -- The Group of Seven nations are unshakable in their support for Ukraine, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Kishida, who will host G-7 leaders in Hiroshima this May, pledged $30 million in nonlethal aid for Ukraine. He is the last G-7 leader to visit Ukraine since Russia invaded it in February 2022.