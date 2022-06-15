Kishida to become first Japanese leader at NATO summit

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced on Wednesday that he will attend the NATO summit later this month, becoming the first Japanese leader to do so.

The gathering in Madrid over June 29-30 comes with the shifting of the global geopolitical landscape after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It will closely follow the Group of Seven summit in Germany on June 26-28, which Kishida will also attend.

While NATO is a grouping of Western nations, Kishida stressed that it has relevance for Asia in light of the Ukraine conflict.

"I will appeal that the security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific are inseparable, and that unilateral change to the status quo by force is not acceptable anywhere in the world," Kishida told reporters.

Japan has unique contributions to make on global issues such as nuclear disarmament and climate change, he said.

On security concerns related to China, Kishida said: "To protect peace and stability in the region, we will assert what needs to be asserted and demand responsible actions from China." He added that Tokyo would seek to engage in dialogue with Beijing on various issues and cooperate on common challenges.

As Japan's ordinary Diet session closed on Wednesday, the country's political focus now shifts to the upcoming upper house election. The government on the same day confirmed that the polls will be held on July 10, with campaigning set to start next Wednesday.

"The election will be an opportunity for the public to judge how Japan will meet the challenge of history-defining issues," Kishida said, citing the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukraine war and global inflation.

The term of office for Japan's House of Councilors lawmakers is six years. Elections are held every three years for half of the seats.

Kishida, head of the Liberal Democratic Party, told the media that the bar for victory in this election would be the ruling coalition controlling more than 50% of the chamber, including seats not up for reelection.

Rising prices of food and other necessities will be among the key issues during the race. Kishida stressed that his government has taken measures to address inflation, such as subsidies for gasoline.

On COVID-19, Kishida said that Japan will establish a government agency for managing infectious disease crises, to prepare for future pandemics. The agency will serve as a "control tower" in such emergencies, Kishida said.