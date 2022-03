Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

HONG KONG -- International drugstore chain Watsons, a unit of Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's CK Hutchison Holdings, is shutting down all its stores in Russia.

Watsons put its brand on its Russian stores in 2018, 13 years after buying local health and beauty chain Spektr. © AP

Group says decision made in January over 'unsatisfactory performance'

