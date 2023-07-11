ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Ukraine war

On eve of NATO summit, Turkey drives hard bargain on Sweden

Ukraine membership also high on agenda as alliance remains split on early entry

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson shake hands next to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg prior to their meeting, on the eve of a NATO summit, in Vilnius, Lithuania on July 10. (TT News Agency via Reuters)
KEN MORIYASU and SINAN TAVSAN, Nikkei staff writers | Europe

VILNIUS, Lithuania/ISTANBUL -- Contrary to the calm breeze that welcomed NATO leaders into Vilnius on Monday, negotiations over their upcoming summit's deliverables have intensified significantly, amid efforts by Turkey to gain more from approving Sweden's bid to join the security alliance.

Having blocked Sweden's bid over the lack of clampdowns against groups in the Scandinavian country that Ankara deems as terrorists, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raised the bar on Monday with a new demand: Turkey's own accession to the European Union.

Read Next

Latest On Ukraine war

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more