On eve of NATO summit, Turkey drives hard bargain on Sweden

VILNIUS, Lithuania/ISTANBUL -- Contrary to the calm breeze that welcomed NATO leaders into Vilnius on Monday, negotiations over their upcoming summit's deliverables have intensified significantly, amid efforts by Turkey to gain more from approving Sweden's bid to join the security alliance.

Having blocked Sweden's bid over the lack of clampdowns against groups in the Scandinavian country that Ankara deems as terrorists, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raised the bar on Monday with a new demand: Turkey's own accession to the European Union.