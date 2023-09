TOKYO -- Leading up to the military operation against Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the nation twice within days, first on Feb. 21, then on Feb. 24, 2022.

An emotional evaluation of the speeches reveals a high degree of anger and disgust but surprisingly, almost no fear, clinical psychologist Nirit Pisano told Nikkei Asia in an interview. Putin's lack of fear was also clear in a speech a year after the invasion, she said.