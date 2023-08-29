Russia, Central Asia locked in tug of war over Ukraine recruiting

ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Central Asian countries are attempting to curb Russian recruiting of their citizens for its war in Ukraine, while Moscow seeks to avoid stirring public discontent with another large wave of domestic mobilization.

So far this year, Kyrgyzstan has sentenced one citizen to 10 years in prison and detained another for allegedly serving as mercenaries. In Kazakhstan at the end of July, a prosecutor's office in a region bordering Russia warned citizens about the proliferation of online ads urging them to join the war, noting stiff legal penalties for doing so. This came a few months after Kazakhstan's National Security Committee said it was investigating 10 cases of citizens' alleged involvement in the war, without specifying which side they had taken.