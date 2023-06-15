ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Ukraine war

Russia pays Sakhalin dividends in Chinese yuan

Western sanctions on Moscow cast shadow on dollar hegemony

Chinese yuan and Russian ruble banknotes. The yuan is emerging as an alternative to the dollar now that financial sanctions in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine have kicked Russia out of the dollar settlement network.   © Reuters
AKIRA YAMASHITA and KOSUKE TAKAMI, Nikkei staff writers | Russia & Caucasus

LONDON/WASHINGTON -- Russia has paid dividends from the Sakhalin 1 and 2 oil development projects in Chinese yuan, Nikkei has learned, a move necessitated by Western sanctions on Moscow that have kept financial institutions from accepting dollars related to Russian business.

After Moscow last year established new companies to manage its interests in the projects, located in the country's far east, Russian entities said they would change their dividend payment methods but did not specify which currencies they would use.

