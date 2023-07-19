ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Ukraine war

Russia's grain deal exit to gradually hit Asia food supplies

El Nino weather cycle of greater concern now as rice production slumps

A combine harvests wheat in a field near Luhansk in Russian-controlled Ukraine on July 18.   © Reuters
NATSUMI KAWASAKI, Nikkei staff writer | Europe

TOKYO -- Russia's termination of the Black Sea grain deal is set to put pressure on food supplies across Asia, already hit by high temperatures triggered by the El Nino weather cycle and climate change. But experts say the impact will be gradual, rather than a quick shock.

United Nations and Turkey brokered the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July last year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine a few months earlier pushed prices to a record high. Ukraine is one of the world's leading exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil.

