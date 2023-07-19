Russian ex-oil tycoon expects new rebellion to follow Wagner

KYIV, Ukraine -- When troops of Russia's Wagner mercenary group were marching toward Moscow last month, the exiled pro-democracy opposition activist Mikhail Khodorkovsky called on Russians to support the rebellion to undermine President Vladimir Putin's rule. Though the mutiny was short-lived, Khodorkovsky expects a new armed attempt at a change of government.

"Putin extended his time. But very little," he said in a written interview with Nikkei Asia. "Our task is to ensure that a new military rebellion or a coup does not simply change Putin's power but changes the regime from authoritarian to democratic. It is possible but we must prepare for it."