Ukraine war

Special report: Russia buying military-use drones from China

Moscow relying on "dual use" equipment, third-party exporters in war effort

The DJI Mavic 3 Cine Drone shown here could be used in Ukraine to gather intelligence on the battlefield, according to a Japanese expert. (Source photos by Getty Images and AP)
Nikkei staff writers and Jacob Fromer, Contributing writer | China

Russia has for months been importing drones from Chinese companies explicitly for use in its invasion of Ukraine, despite denials from Beijing that such equipment is being deployed in the war, a Nikkei Asia investigation has found.

Between December 2022 and April 2023, Russian companies imported at least 37 Chinese unmanned aerial vehicles worth around $103,000 that were designated in customs clearance records as being "for use in the special military operation," the Russian government's name for the Ukraine war. 

