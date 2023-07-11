Turkey agrees to advance Sweden's NATO bid on eve of summit

VILNIUS, Lithuania/ISTANBUL -- Turkey has agreed to drop its opposition to Sweden joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, clearing a major obstacle to the Scandinavian country's bid for the defense alliance.

Hours before NATO leaders were to meet in Vilnius for the alliance's annual summit, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "agreed to forward the accession protocol for Sweden to the grand national assembly as soon as possible, and work closely with the assembly to ensure ratification," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters Monday night.