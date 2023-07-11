ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Ukraine war

Turkey agrees to advance Sweden's NATO bid on eve of summit

Ukraine membership also high on agenda as alliance remains split on early entry

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson shake hands next to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg prior to their meeting, on the eve of a NATO summit, in Vilnius, Lithuania on July 10. (TT News Agency via Reuters)
KEN MORIYASU and SINAN TAVSAN, Nikkei staff writers | Europe

VILNIUS, Lithuania/ISTANBUL -- Turkey has agreed to drop its opposition to Sweden joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, clearing a major obstacle to the Scandinavian country's bid for the defense alliance.

Hours before NATO leaders were to meet in Vilnius for the alliance's annual summit, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "agreed to forward the accession protocol for Sweden to the grand national assembly as soon as possible, and work closely with the assembly to ensure ratification," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters Monday night.

Read Next

Latest On Ukraine war

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more