Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

ISTANBUL -- Turkey has denied a request from Russia to sail several naval vessels through the Turkish Straits, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told local media on Tuesday.

Russian Navy ship Capatob is seen passing through the Bosphorus in Istanbul in 2020. (Anadolu Agency)

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter

Free access for everyone - Sep. 30