Ukraine war

U.S., China, India and others to hold talks on Ukraine war

Meeting with nonaligned countries follows call from Zelenskyy

Members of the Ukrainian military prepare a mobile air defense missile system outside Kyiv on June 16. The Ukrainian counteroffensive has faced major headwinds.   © Reuters
OKI NAGAI, Nikkei deputy editor | Russia & Caucasus

TOKYO -- Senior security officials from countries including the U.S., China, Japan, India and Ukraine will soon meet in Copenhagen to discuss the conflict in Ukraine, bringing countries that have so far stayed neutral to the table, Nikkei has learned.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had called for creating a forum involving nonaligned countries to discuss the war with Russia at last month's Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, which was also attended by leaders from other nations including India and Brazil.

