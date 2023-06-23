U.S., China, India and others to hold talks on Ukraine war

TOKYO -- Senior security officials from countries including the U.S., China, Japan, India and Ukraine will soon meet in Copenhagen to discuss the conflict in Ukraine, bringing countries that have so far stayed neutral to the table, Nikkei has learned.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had called for creating a forum involving nonaligned countries to discuss the war with Russia at last month's Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, which was also attended by leaders from other nations including India and Brazil.