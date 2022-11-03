ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Ukraine war

U.S. accuses North Korea of sending ammunition to Russia

Shipments obscured by routing through Middle East and Africa: security spokesman

North Korean troops hold an artillery fire competition. (KCNA via Reuters)
YUKIHIRO SAKAGUCHI, Nikkei staff writer | Russia & Caucasus

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. has information that North Korea is covertly supplying artillery shells to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said, contradicting Pyongyang's assertion in November that it had no plans to do so.

"Our information indicates that they're trying to obscure the method of supply by funneling them through other countries in the Middle East and North Africa," Kirby told reporters Wednesday. He said Washington will continue to monitor the situation to see if Russia receives the shipments.

