U.S. accuses North Korea of sending ammunition to Russia

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. has information that North Korea is covertly supplying artillery shells to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said, contradicting Pyongyang's assertion in November that it had no plans to do so.

"Our information indicates that they're trying to obscure the method of supply by funneling them through other countries in the Middle East and North Africa," Kirby told reporters Wednesday. He said Washington will continue to monitor the situation to see if Russia receives the shipments.