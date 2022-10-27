U.S. weapons stockpiles depleted by Ukraine war

WASHINGTON -- The monthslong war in Ukraine is depleting weapons stockpiles not only in Russia but also in the U.S., where its shrinking defense industry struggles to keep up with commitments to Kyiv without compromising Washington's ability to deter further conflict.

"We pushed to galvanize our industrial bases to fire up production for the systems to defend Ukraine, even while meeting our own security needs," U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters on Oct. 12, following a meeting of around 50 global defense chiefs in Brussels.