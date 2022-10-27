ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Ukraine war

U.S. weapons stockpiles depleted by Ukraine war

Defense sector's post-Cold War contraction limits Washington's ability to help Kyiv

Lockheed Martin's  High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, has played a key role in the fighting in eastern and southern Ukraine.   © Reuters
YUKIHIRO SAKAGUCHI, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

WASHINGTON -- The monthslong war in Ukraine is depleting weapons stockpiles not only in Russia but also in the U.S., where its shrinking defense industry struggles to keep up with commitments to Kyiv without compromising Washington's ability to deter further conflict.

"We pushed to galvanize our industrial bases to fire up production for the systems to defend Ukraine, even while meeting our own security needs," U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters on Oct. 12, following a meeting of around 50 global defense chiefs in Brussels.

