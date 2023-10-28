ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Ukraine war

Ukraine fights two-front war against Russia and graft

Civil society, quiet since Moscow's invasion, has started speaking up

Anti-corruption campaigners have gone easy on the Ukrainian government since Russia's invasion, but attitudes are changing. (Nikkei montage/Source photos by AP and Getty Images) 
EIJI FURUKAWA, Contributing writer | Europe

KYIV, Ukraine -- This summer, Yuri Nikolov, a veteran Ukrainian investigative journalist, was quick to spot anomalies in customs clearance records for military jackets that the Ministry of Defense bought from a Turkish company for $20 million.

The jackets were marketed as being for winter use but were suspiciously lightweight, at just 1 kilogram apiece. Digging further, Nikolov obtained records of the shipment from Turkey and found the unit price of the jackets, about $29, had been changed to $89 when they entered Ukraine from Moldova. He suspected the goods in question were actually summer jackets whose price was inflated by claiming they were winter gear.

Read Next

Latest On Ukraine war

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more