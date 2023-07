TOKYO -- Japan will have a bigger role to play in the postwar reconstruction of Ukraine than it has in the current conflict, Kyiv's ambassador to Tokyo said Monday.

"Nobody knows better than Japan how to reconstruct" a country, Sergiy Korsunsky said at a news conference in Tokyo to mark 500 days since Russia's invasion of his country. The ambassador pointed to Japan's rebuilding after the devastation of World War II and multiple natural disasters.