Ukraine homes and crops flooded as damage from burst dam spreads

VIENNA -- Flooding from a burst dam in southern Ukraine has now engulfed a 600-sq.-kilometer area and has damaged crops, homes and infrastructure, while jeopardizing Kyiv's ability to mount a counteroffensive to reclaim territory lost in the war with Russia.

According to Tokyo-based satellite data analysis company Space Shift, more than 400 sq. km was flooded as of Wednesday morning. The governor of Kherson, where the dam is located, said on Thursday that roughly 600 sq. km in the state has been inundated.