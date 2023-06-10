ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Ukraine war

Ukraine homes and crops flooded as damage from burst dam spreads

Farmland will be turned 'into desert,' officials warn

A satellite image shows a grain warehouse inundated in Kherson, in southern Ukraine. Half a million hectares of farmland could be lost in the flooding, according to authorities.   © Maxar Technologies
TAKAYUKI TANAKA, Nikkei staff writer | Russia & Caucasus

VIENNA -- Flooding from a burst dam in southern Ukraine has now engulfed a 600-sq.-kilometer area and has damaged crops, homes and infrastructure, while jeopardizing Kyiv's ability to mount a counteroffensive to reclaim territory lost in the war with Russia.

According to Tokyo-based satellite data analysis company Space Shift, more than 400 sq. km was flooded as of Wednesday morning. The governor of Kherson, where the dam is located, said on Thursday that roughly 600 sq. km in the state has been inundated.

Read Next

Latest On Ukraine war

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close