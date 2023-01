KYIV (Kyodo) -- A senior Ukrainian official has invited Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to visit Ukraine, conveying President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's wish to Japan's ambassador to the country in a meeting Wednesday, according to the president's office.

In the meeting with Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda, Andriy Yermak, head of the president's office, issued the invitation to visit at a time suitable after expressing Ukraine's appreciation for Japan's solidarity amid the war with Russia.