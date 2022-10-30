Ukraine's cyber power shows value of public-private partnership

TOKYO -- Warfare in the 21st century is inevitably hybrid, comprising both conventional physical battles and unconventional ones in the cyber and other domains. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has clearly showcased that reality. It has also demonstrated Ukraine's surprisingly high resilience, not only in kinetic battles, but also in cyber warfare.

Nikkei Asia recently interviewed Adm. Mike Rogers, senior adviser at Brunswick and former Commander of the U.S. Cyber Command and Director of the National Security Agency. He shared his expert analyses on how Ukrainians have been fighting Russians in the cyber domain and its implications for the cyber defense strategies of other nations. Edited excerpts of the online interview follow.