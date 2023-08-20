ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Ukraine war

Ukraine schools: Shelters and online lessons keep classes going

But experts fear educational difficulties risk children's growth, postwar economy

A destroyed secondary school in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, pictured on July 28. (Photo by Ilona Makedon)
ILONA MAKEDON, Contributing writer | Europe

KYIV -- Oksana Pushenko, a secondary school principal in a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, is busily preparing for the start of the country's new school year in September.

The number of students in her school has increased since Russia invaded Ukraine as children evacuated from the eastern and southern parts of the country near the front lines of the prolonged war, now well into its second year. Next month, her school expects to have about 3,500 students -- well above its capacity to shelter them from attacks.

