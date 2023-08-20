Ukraine schools: Shelters and online lessons keep classes going

KYIV -- Oksana Pushenko, a secondary school principal in a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, is busily preparing for the start of the country's new school year in September.

The number of students in her school has increased since Russia invaded Ukraine as children evacuated from the eastern and southern parts of the country near the front lines of the prolonged war, now well into its second year. Next month, her school expects to have about 3,500 students -- well above its capacity to shelter them from attacks.