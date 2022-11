PHNOM PENH -- Ukraine's foreign minister on Saturday urged the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to condemn Russia's invasion, as Kyiv seeks to rally support from a bloc that has long-standing ties with Moscow.

Attending the ASEAN summit and related meetings in Phnom Penh, Dmytro Kuleba said he used the occasion to meet personally with counterparts from Cambodia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand to ask for their support to ramp up pressure on Russia.