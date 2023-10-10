Ukraine from Oct. 2 to Oct. 10: Zelenskyy says in Russia's interest to stoke Middle East war

This blog file is now closed. For the latest developments, please click here .

The war in Ukraine, which broke out in February 2022 with Russia's invasion of its neighbor, shows no sign of ending as both sides intensify attacks to gain control of contested regions.

Note: Nikkei Asia decided in March 2022 to suspend its reporting from Russia until further information becomes available regarding the scope of the revised criminal code. Entries include material from wire services and other sources.

Here are the latest developments:

Tuesday, Oct. 10 (Tokyo time)

2:10 a.m. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says on Monday that it was in Russia's interests to stoke war in the Middle East to weaken global unity.

"Based on available information -- very clear information -- it is in Russia's interests to inflame war in the Middle East to create a new source of pain and suffering that would weaken global unity, create divisions and help Russia in undermining freedom in Europe," Zelenskyy says in his nightly video address.

Zelenskyy says Russians propagandists were "gloating" at developments and that Iran, which he described as Moscow's ally, was openly supporting those attacking Israel.

In a call on Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Zelenskyy says Ukraine was in "solidarity with Israel, which is enduring a brazen, large-scale attack."

Sunday, Oct. 8

5:35 a.m. Russia's Defence Ministry says the country's air defense systems "detected and destroyed" two Ukrainian S-200 anti-aircraft missiles, thwarting attacks it says Kyiv attempted four hours apart on the Crimean Peninsula.

4:00 a.m. Ramzan Kadyrov, head of Russia's Chechnya region and close ally of President Vladimir Putin, says a presidential election due next March should either be postponed due to the war in Ukraine or limited to one candidate, Putin.

The Kremlin leader has said he will not announce if he will run before parliament calls the election, which by law it is due to do in December.

"I propose now, while the 'special military operation' is under way, to unanimously decide that we will have one candidate in the elections -- Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin," Kadyrov was quoted as saying by the state-run RIA news agency at a rally in the Chechen capital Grozny to mark Putin's Oct. 7 birthday that was attended by thousands.

3:15 a.m. Russian President Vladimir Putin announces the start of gas supplies to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan in a meeting with his counterparts from the two countries in Moscow.

"This is the largest trilateral energy project" among the three ex-Soviet countries, Putin said, after formally launching the shipment.

Under a two-year deal signed with Russia's Gazprom, Uzbekistan will import 9 million cubic meters of Russian natural gas per day.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, left, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Oct. 7 (Pool photo/Reuters)

12:15 a.m. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemns what he called a "terrorist attack" on Israel after a surprise assault by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and backed the country's right to self-defense. "Anyone who resorts to terror commits a crime against the world. Whoever finances terror is committing a crime against the world," he wrote on the social media platform X.

"The world must stand united and in solidarity so that terror does not attempt to break or subjugate life anywhere and at any moment."

Saturday, Oct. 7

9:30 p.m. Rail traffic along the North Korea-Russia border rose sharply this week to the highest in years, suggesting arms supply by Pyongyang to Moscow after their leaders discussed deeper military cooperation, a U.S. think tank says.

Satellite imagery showed an "unprecedented" 73 or so freight cars at Tumangang Rail Station in the North Korean border city of Rason, the Beyond Parallel Project of the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies said in a report.

The traffic was far greater than that observed in the past five years, including pre-pandemic levels, it says.

6:00 a.m. Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's envoy to the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization, says Moscow will revoke its ratification of the pact, a move that Washington denounced as endangering "the global norm" against nuclear test blasts. Ulyanov said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that "#Russia plans to revoke ratification (which took place in 2000) of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty. The aim is to be on equal footing with the #US who signed the Treaty, but didn't ratify it. Revocation doesn't mean the intention to resume nuclear tests."

1:30 a.m. The U.S. Commerce Department has added 42 Chinese companies to a government export control list over support for Moscow's military and defense industrial base, including supplying the Russian sector U.S.-origin integrated circuits. Another seven entities from Finland, Germany, India, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom were also added to the trade export control list. The circuits include microelectronics that Russia uses for precision guidance systems in missiles and drones launched against civilian targets in Ukraine, the Commerce Department said in a statement.

"Today's additions to the Entity List provide a clear message: if you supply the Russian defense sector with U.S.-origin technology, we will find out, and we will take action," Assistant Secretary for Export Enforcement Matthew Axelrod said in the statement.

Friday, Oct. 6

10:30 p.m Russia scrambled a MiG-31 fighter jet on Friday to escort a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon patrol plane approaching its airspace over the Norwegian Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry says.

A portrait of Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, stands at a makeshift memorial in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. © Reuters

3:15 a.m. Grenade fragments were recovered from the bodies found in the wreckage of the plane crash that killed mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russian President Vladimir Putin says.

Speaking at meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Putin says an investigation shows there was "no external impact on the plane." Putin does not elaborate on the grenade theory.

Prigozhin, who headed the private military company Wagner, died in August when a private jet carrying 10 people crashed north of Moscow.

On a day when Ukrainian authorities say a Russian attack on civilian targets killed dozens of people, Putin claims Russia is making progress toward its objectives in Ukraine.

"We are calmly moving toward achieving our goals, and I am confident that we will achieve them," he says.

Rescuers work at a site of a Russian missile strike in the village of Hroza,in the Kharkiv region. © Reuters

12:00 a.m. A Russian missile has slammed into a cafe and grocery store in a village in the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian officials say, killing at least 51 people.

Residents of Hroza, with a population of around 330, had gathered at the cafe for a memorial service. This appears to be the most civilian deaths from a single strike by Russia since the war began.

Thursday, Oct. 5

4:30 p.m. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday he had arrived in the Spanish city of Granada to take part in the European Political Community Summit, a forum to foster cooperation among more than 40 countries established after Russia's invasion. "We will pay special attention to the Black Sea region as well as our joint efforts to strengthen global food security and freedom of navigation," he said on X, formerly known as Twitter. He said Ukraine's key priority is to strengthen its air defenses as winter approaches.

1:59 p.m. Russia has overtaken the United Arab Emirates to become India's top naphtha supplier, data shows, as New Delhi takes advantage of discounted Russian oil products and the rerouting of trade flows in the aftermath of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The UAE had long been India's top source of imported naphtha, which is used to manufacture petrochemicals that end up as plastics and polyester fibers, while India previously bought little Russian naphtha because of high logistical costs.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives at the European Political Community Summit in Granada, Spain, on Oct. 5. © AP

India shipped in 2.1 million tonnes of naphtha in January-September, Vortexa data showed, of which 37% originated in Russia, compared with 154,000 tonnes for all of 2022. By comparison, Vortexa said naphtha supplies to India from the UAE dipped to 686,000 tonnes in January-September from about 697,000 tonnes in the first nine months of last year.

4:01 a.m. U.S. President Joe Biden expresses concern that the disarray in Congress following Kevin McCarthy's ousting as House speaker could impact American aid to Ukraine.

"It does worry me," Biden says, though he adds that "there are a majority of members of the House and Senate in both parties who have said that they support funding Ukraine."

12:05 a.m. The IMF's deputy mission chief for Ukraine says the country's economy has demonstrated "remarkable resilience" and will continue to grow through next year, boosted by strong domestic demand.

"The economy is certainly adapting to the war environment showing remarkable resilience, and we do expect growth to continue next year," Natan Epstein tells a media briefing. Growth should be closer to the upper end of a 1-3% forecast for gross domestic product growth issued by the IMF in June, he says.

12:04 a.m. Washington will soon announce plans to send seized Iranian weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, Reuters reports, citing a U.S. official. The weapons hail from U.S. naval operations to intercept boats carrying weapons believed to be from Iran and destined for Tehran-allied fighters in Yemen, Reuters reports, adding that the weapons to be sent to Ukraine will likely include small arms like guns.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

5:20 p.m. Ukraine's navy says that 12 more cargo vessels are ready to enter a fledgling Black Sea shipping corridor on their way to Ukrainian ports, as Kyiv steps up defiance of a de facto Russian blockade on its vital sea exports. Russia, which has a much more powerful and bigger naval fleet in the Black Sea, pulled out of a deal in July that had allowed war-ravaged Ukraine to safely ship food products out through what is traditionally its main export corridor.

5:00 p.m. Ukraine's central bank will improve its forecasts for inflation and gross domestic product growth for this year at its monetary meeting this month because the situation in the agricultural sector is getting better, a deputy governor of the bank says. Serhiy Nikolaichuk says during an online interview with the Forbes-Ukraine publication that inflation was slowing faster than initially expected and the economy was doing better, mainly thanks to the favorable situation in the agricultural sector.

2:00 p.m. Russia's Defense Ministry says it downed 31 Ukraine-launched drones overnight over the regions of Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk bordering Ukraine. Separately, Ukrainian forces fired cluster munitions at several villages in Russia's southern region of Bryansk, Gov. Alexander Bogomaz said on the Telegram messaging app. There were no casualties in the attacks, although several homes were damaged, he added.

2:30 a.m. Trade is thriving in the Chinese city of Manzhouli located on the border with Russia. Operating hours at the inland port have gone around the clock to deal with the increased traffic this year.

"Exports to Russia approximately doubled this year compared to last year," a representative at a trading company says. The main products are Chinese-made construction equipment, she says.

"Exports of used vehicles made by Great Wall, Chery and other Chinese automakers have grown," an executive at another trading house says. Read more.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

8:45 p.m. Armenia's parliament ratifies the founding statute of the International Criminal Court, subjecting itself to the jurisdiction of the court in The Hague.

Armenia has said the move is intended to address alleged war crimes committed by Azerbaijan in a long-running conflict with the country, and is not aimed at Russia.

But Moscow has voiced frustration with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, as joining the ICC means Armenia will be obliged to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he sets foot there, because the court has issued a warrant for him on suspicion of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine.

Children attend an online class in a makeshift classroom they built from wooden poles and plastic sheeting in the only area with internet access in Hontarivka, Kharkiv region, Ukraine on Jan. 13. © Reuters

8:30 a.m. Ukraine's eastern metropolis of Kharkiv will build the country's first fully underground school to shield pupils from Russia's frequent bomb and missile attacks, the city's mayor says.

"Such a shelter will enable thousands of Kharkiv children to continue their safe face-to-face education even during missile threats," Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on the Telegram messaging app. While many schools in the front-line regions have been forced to teach online throughout the war, Kharkiv has organized some 60 separate classrooms throughout its metro stations before the school year that started on Sept. 1, creating space for more than 1,000 children.

12:02 a.m. European Union foreign ministers convene in Kyiv for their first-ever meeting outside the bloc, broadcasting their support after a pro-Russian candidate won an election in Slovakia and the U.S. Congress left Ukraine war aid out of its spending bill, reports Reuters.

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba attend a joint press conference after the EU-Ukraine foreign ministers meeting, in Kyiv on Oct. 2. © Reuters

Monday, Oct. 2

3:00 p.m. Russian shelling of Ukraine's southern region of Kherson overnight killed at least one person and injured six, including two children, the regional governor says. On the Telegram messaging app, Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said Russian forces launched 71 attacks in the past 24 hours "aimed at the residential districts," as well as shops and medical infrastructure. Twenty of the air and land attacks targeted the city of Kherson, the region's administrative district, the governor added, while authorities promptly doused a fire sparked by shelling early on Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits the Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine during the Defenders of Ukraine Day commemoration in Kyiv on Oct. 1. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Service via Reuters)

5:03 a.m. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says in a speech released Sunday that nothing will weaken his country's fight against Russia, a day after the U.S. Congress passes a stopgap funding bill that omits aid to Kyiv.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov says he received reassurances about further military assistance in a telephone call with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

"Secretary Austin assured me," Umerov writes in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, using flags in place of country names, that U.S. support to Ukraine "will continue" and that Ukrainian "warriors will continue to have a strong backup on the battlefield."

U.S. President Joe Biden had said on Sunday that Republicans pledged to provide aid for Ukraine through a separate vote and that American support could not be interrupted "under any circumstances."