Ukraine latest: Armenia votes to join International Criminal Court, irking Russia

Note: Nikkei Asia decided in March 2022 to suspend its reporting from Russia until further information becomes available regarding the scope of the revised criminal code. Entries include material from wire services and other sources.

Here are the latest developments:

Tuesday, Oct. 3 (Tokyo time)

8:45 p.m. Armenia's parliament ratifies the founding statute of the International Criminal Court, subjecting itself to the jurisdiction of the court in The Hague.

Armenia has said the move is intended to address alleged war crimes committed by Azerbaijan in a long-running conflict with the country, and is not aimed at Russia.

But Moscow has voiced frustration with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, as joining the ICC means Armenia will be obliged to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he sets foot there, because the court has issued a warrant for him on suspicion of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine.

Children attend an online class in a makeshift classroom they built from wooden poles and plastic sheeting in the only area with internet access in Hontarivka, Kharkiv region, Ukraine on Jan. 13. © Reuters

8:30 a.m. Ukraine's eastern metropolis of Kharkiv will build the country's first fully underground school to shield pupils from Russia's frequent bomb and missile attacks, the city's mayor says.

"Such a shelter will enable thousands of Kharkiv children to continue their safe face-to-face education even during missile threats," Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on the Telegram messaging app. While many schools in the front-line regions have been forced to teach online throughout the war, Kharkiv has organized some 60 separate classrooms throughout its metro stations before the school year that started on Sept. 1, creating space for more than 1,000 children.

12:02 a.m. European Union foreign ministers convene in Kyiv for their first-ever meeting outside the bloc, broadcasting their support after a pro-Russian candidate won an election in Slovakia and the U.S. Congress left Ukraine war aid out of its spending bill, reports Reuters.

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba attend a joint press conference after the EU-Ukraine foreign ministers meeting, in Kyiv on Oct. 2. © Reuters

Monday, Oct. 2

3:00 p.m. Russian shelling of Ukraine's southern region of Kherson overnight killed at least one person and injured six, including two children, the regional governor says. On the Telegram messaging app, Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said Russian forces launched 71 attacks in the past 24 hours "aimed at the residential districts," as well as shops and medical infrastructure. Twenty of the air and land attacks targeted the city of Kherson, the region's administrative district, the governor added, while authorities promptly doused a fire sparked by shelling early on Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits the Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine during the Defenders of Ukraine Day commemoration in Kyiv on Oct. 1. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Service via Reuters)

5:03 a.m. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says in a speech released Sunday that nothing will weaken his country's fight against Russia, a day after the U.S. Congress passes a stopgap funding bill that omits aid to Kyiv.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov says he received reassurances about further military assistance in a telephone call with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

"Secretary Austin assured me," Umerov writes in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, using flags in place of country names, that U.S. support to Ukraine "will continue" and that Ukrainian "warriors will continue to have a strong back-up on the battlefield."

U.S. President Joe Biden had said on Sunday that Republicans pledged to provide aid for Ukraine through a separate vote and that American support could not be interrupted "under any circumstances."