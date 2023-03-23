Ukraine latest: Attempt to arrest Putin would be declaration of war, Medvedev says

The war that began with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has passed a grim one-year milestone, with mounting military and civilian deaths.

As fighting rages in and around Bakhmut, Western nations have raised their military support for Ukraine to the highest level yet, with commitments to send main battle tanks.

Read our in-depth coverage. For all our coverage, visit our Ukraine war page.

Xi, Putin signal unity against U.S. in joint statement

Kishida tells Zelenskyy G-7 will stay united on Ukraine support

Xi wins Putin's backing on Taiwan, plays peacemaker on Ukraine

'Fear for our families': A year of Putin's war through the eyes of Ukrainians

Price of an invasion: Self-exiled Russians face uncertain future in Georgia

Note: Nikkei Asia decided in March 2022 to suspend its reporting from Russia until further information becomes available regarding the scope of the revised criminal code. Entries include material from wire services and other sources.

Here are the latest developments:

Thursday, March 23 (Tokyo time)

5:30 p.m. Any attempt to arrest President Vladimir Putin after the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for the Kremlin chief would amount to a declaration of war against Russia, Putin's ally and former President Dmitry Medvedev says. "Let's imagine -- obviously this situation which will never be realized -- but nevertheless let's imagine that it was realized: The current head of the nuclear state went to a territory, say Germany, and was arrested," Medvedev said. "What would that be? It would be a declaration of war on the Russian Federation," he said in a video posted on Telegram. "And in that case, all our assets -- all our missiles, et cetera -- would fly to the Bundestag, to the Chancellor's office."

4:10 p.m. Russia says it has launched a military satellite into space from the Plesetsk cosmodrome. "On Thursday, March 23, at 09:40 a.m., a medium-class Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle carrying a spacecraft for the Russian Defense Ministry was launched from the Plesetsk launch site in Arkhangelsk Region by combat crews of the Space Forces," the defense ministry said.

This residential building in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, was damaged by a Russian missile. The photo was taken on March 22. © AP

6:00 a.m. A World Bank report released on Wednesday puts the cost of Ukraine's recovery and rebuilding from Russia's invasion at $411 billion over the next decade, with the cost of cleaning up the war rubble alone at $5 billion. The report details some of the toll of Russia's war in Ukraine: at least 9,655 civilians confirmed dead, including 461 children; nearly 2 million homes damaged; more than one of five public health institutions damaged; and 650 ambulances damaged or looted. In all, the World Bank calculates $135 billion in direct damage to buildings and infrastructure so far, not counting broader economic damage.

Wednesday, March 22

4:46 p.m. Three people have been killed in an overnight Russian drone strike on civilian infrastructure in the Kyiv region, Ukrainian officials say. The State Emergency Service says on the Telegram messaging app that two dormitories and an educational facility in the city of Rzhyshchiv had been partially destroyed in the attack. "Over 20 Iranian murderous drones, plus missiles, numerous shelling incidents, and that's just in one last night of Russian terror against Ukraine," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy writes on Twitter. Suggesting Russia did not want peace in Ukraine after almost 13 months of war, his post says: "Every time someone tries to hear the word 'peace' in Moscow, another order is given there for such criminal strikes."

4:30 p.m. Russia will always remain important for Europe, according to Austria's foreign minister, who adds that to think otherwise is delusional. Alexander Schallenberg also defends the country's second-biggest bank, Raiffeisen Bank International, saying it is unreasonable to single out the lender for doing business in Russia while so many other Western firms are doing the same. "To think that there won't be Russia anymore and we can decouple in all areas is delusional," Schallenberg tells Reuters, adding that while Austria will loosen ties this "can't happen overnight."

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shake hands at a joint news conference in Kyiv on March 21. © Reuters

4:35 a.m. The Group of Seven nations are unshakable in their support for Ukraine, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tells Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. Kishida, who will host G-7 leaders in Hiroshima this May, pledges $30 million in nonlethal aid for Ukraine. He is the last G-7 leader to visit Ukraine since Russia invaded it in February 2022. At a news conference after their meeting, the Ukrainian president calls Kishida a strong defender of the international order and thanks Japan for its leadership. Zelenskyy says he intends to participate virtually in the G-7 summit. Read more.

1:20 a.m. Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country will be forced to respond if the U.K. supplies depleted uranium shells to Ukraine, Interfax reports. Speaking after talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Putin claims the West is already starting to use weapons with a nuclear component. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu says Russia would have a response to the provision of depleted uranium shells to Ukraine, which was announced by the British side as part of its military support. Depleted uranium is used for tank armor and armor-piercing bullets. While most of the radioactive material is gone from the metal, depleted uranium is "both a toxic chemical and radiation health hazard when inside the body," according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For earlier updates, click here.