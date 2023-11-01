Ukraine latest: Blinken discussed Ukraine, Israel with new House speaker

The war in Ukraine, which broke out in February 2022 with Russia's invasion of its neighbor, shows no sign of ending as both sides intensify attacks to gain control of contested regions.

Read our latest updates here. For all our coverage, visit our Ukraine war page.

Finland hopes China will help end Russia's invasion of Ukraine

U.S. should support both Israel and Ukraine: Army secretary

Ukraine fights two-front war against Russia and graft

Russia-North Korea nuclear cooperation danger to all: Estonian president

Ukraine war depletes tungsten stocks, says Canadian supplier

From drones to cyberattacks, technology is shaping Ukraine conflict

Russia's war bloggers hold potential spark of further unrest

Special report: Russia buying civilian drones from China for war effort

Note: Nikkei Asia decided in March 2022 to suspend its reporting from Russia until further information becomes available regarding the scope of the revised criminal code. Entries include material from wire services and other sources.

Here are the latest developments:

Wednesday, Nov. 1 (Tokyo time)

5:00 a.m. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had an introductory meeting with newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday, the State Department says, adding the two discussed funding for Ukraine and Israel. "He talked to him about a number of things, most importantly the president's request for supplemental assistance to support Ukraine and support Israel and to get humanitarian assistance into Gaza and into other areas," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Alexey Kuzmichev, chairman of the advisory committee of Russian investment company A1, is being questioned in France, his French homes having been searched. © Reuters

6:30 p.m. Russian tycoon Alexey Kuzmichev has been detained for questioning in France in connection with alleged tax evasion and money laundering and for violating international sanctions, the French Financial Prosecutors' office says. Searches took place on Monday at Kuzmichev's Paris home and in the Mediterranean Var region as part of the investigation, the office said, confirming a report in French daily Le Monde. Kuzmichev was still being detained on Tuesday but has not been charged in the case. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded by saying Russia will be able to defend Kuzmichev's rights once Paris provides detailed information about the case.

5:00 p.m. Russian investigators in part of eastern Ukraine controlled by Moscow said late on Monday that they had detained two soldiers on suspicion of killing a family of nine people, including two children. The statement says the soldiers were from a region in Russia's Far East and that the reason for the murders appeared to be some kind of personal conflict. The killings took place in Volnovakha, an industrial town between Donetsk and Melitopol.

5:20 a.m. Russian President Vladimir Putin blames the U.S. for the conflict in the Middle East in his latest attack on the West.

"They do not need lasting peace in the Holy Land, they need constant chaos in the Middle East," Putin says of the U.S. at a meeting of Russia's Security Council.

He also accuses Western intelligence services, operating from Ukrainian territory, of being behind the weekend unrest at the Makhachkala airport in Russia's Dagestan. An angry crowd of hundreds overran the airport, shouting anti-Semitic slogans and looking for Israeli passengers from a flight that had arrived Sunday from Tel Aviv.

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby brushed away Putin's claims that the West was to blame for the riot as "classic Russian rhetoric."

1:31 a.m. The first U.S.-made F-16 combat aircraft the Netherlands is donating to Ukraine will arrive in Romania's training center within two weeks, Reuters reports by citing outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

"I expect the Patriot missiles to be delivered shortly, to aid Ukraine in the upcoming winter. And the same speed applies to the F-16s," Rutte said during a video conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Monday, Oct. 30

Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission, and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrive for the Xiangshan Forum in Beijing on Oct. 30. © Reuters

3:30 p.m. Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warns the West that its involvement in the Ukraine war created grave danger. "The Western line of steady escalation of the conflict with Russia carries the threat of a direct military clash between nuclear powers, which is fraught with catastrophic consequences," Russia's Tass state news agency cited Shoigu as saying at a security forum in Beijing on Monday.

Shoigu also accuses the West of trying to raise tensions in the Asia-Pacific region to dangerous levels.

"Having provoked an acute crisis in Europe, the West is seeking to spread the conflict potential to the Asia-Pacific region, and in several directions," he says.

The defense minister says exchanges of missile launch information between the U.S. and its Asian allies South Korea and Japan are meant to "contain China and Russia."

12:40 p.m. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the country is ready for talks on the post-conflict settlement of the Ukraine crisis. Speaking at the Beijing Xiangshan Forum, China's largest annual military diplomacy event, Shoigu also said that Russia is ready for talks on further "co-existence" with the West.

5:10 a.m. Russian aviation authority Rosaviatsia said on Sunday that all "unauthorised citizens" had been removed from the country's Makhachkala airport as of 10:20 p.m. Moscow time.

Sunday, Oct. 29

10:50 p.m. Russian former president Dmitry Medvedev was quoted as saying on Sunday that cooperation with Europe in energy matters was frozen or pointless as European countries had fallen on hard times and had poor growth prospects. "Europe has castrated itself in bloody fashion and without anesthesia by walking away from energy cooperation with our country," Russian news agencies quoted Medvedev, now deputy secretary of the Security Council, as saying on social media. "This cooperation is either spoiled or frozen for some time."

Saturday, Oct. 28

Russia has named a new chief of the nation's aerospace forces to replace Sergei Surovikin, who was relieved of his duties earlier this year. © Reuters

2:20 a.m. Russia has named a new chief of the nation's aerospace forces, Tass reports, citing the Ministry of Defense. Colonel-General Viktor Afzalov replaces army General Sergei Surovikin, who was relieved of his duties after mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin's failed June mutiny. Surovikin was seen as an ally of Prigozhin. Before his appointment, Afzalov served as acting commander-in-chief of the Aerospace Forces, Tass reports.