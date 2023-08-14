Ukraine latest: China defense minister to visit Russia, Belarus Aug 14-19

The war in Ukraine, which broke out in February 2022 with Moscow's invasion of its neighbor, shows no sign of ending as both sides intensify attacks to gain control of contested regions.

Read our latest updates here. For all our coverage, visit our Ukraine war page.

Note: Nikkei Asia decided in March 2022 to suspend its reporting from Russia until further information becomes available regarding the scope of the revised criminal code. Entries include material from wire services and other sources.

Here are the latest developments:

Monday, Aug. 14 (Tokyo time)

4:00 p.m. Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu will visit Russia and Belarus on Aug. 14-19, the ministry says. While in Russia, Li will attend an international security meeting and make a speech there, according to the ministry. He will also meet with leaders from Russia's national defense department. During his visit to Belarus, Li will meet with the country's head of state and military. China and Russia have strengthened military ties, conducting joint patrols and military exercises. He met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in April, vowing to strengthen military cooperation. In July, Li met with the head of Russia's navy in Beijing.

Firefighters work to put out a fire in a supermarket, during a Russian drone and missile strike in Odesa, Ukraine, in this photo released on Aug. 14. (Defense Forces Southern Ukraine via Reuters)

1:30 p.m. At least three people were wounded in two waves of Russian drone and missile attacks overnight on the port city of Odesa, an official and the military in the Ukrainian region on the Black Sea says. "As a result of the enemy attack in Odesa, several fires broke out from falling rocket fragments," the governor, Oleh Kiper, said on the Telegram messaging app. "Windows in buildings were blown out by the blast wave." Ukraine's armed forces command in the south said that its air defense forces destroyed all 15 drones and eight Kalibr-type sea-based missiles that Russia launched at the port.

5:00 a.m. A Russian warship on Sunday fired warning shots at a cargo ship in the southwestern Black Sea as it made its way north, the first time Russia has fired on merchant shipping beyond Ukraine since exiting a landmark U.N.-brokered grain deal last month. In July, Russia halted participation in the Black Sea grain deal that allowed Ukraine to export agricultural produce via the Black Sea. Moscow said it deemed all ships heading to Ukrainian waters to be potentially carrying weapons. On Sunday, Russia said in a statement that its Vasily Bykov patrol ship had fired automatic weapons on the Palau-flagged Sukru Okan vessel after the ship's captain failed to respond to a request to halt for an inspection.

The Palau-flagged vessel Sukru Okan transits the Bosphorus Strait through Istanbul on its way to the Black Sea on Aug. 13 in this screen grab from a video. © Reuters

Sunday, Aug. 13

8:20 p.m. Russian air defenses have shot down at least four Ukrainian drones over western regions of Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry says. Three were downed over the Belgorod region and another over the Kursk region, according to the announcement.

6:30 p.m. A Russian warship fired warning shots at a Palau-flagged dry-cargo ship on its way to Ukraine in the southwestern Black Sea, Russia's Defense Ministry says in a statement. This marks the first time that Russia has fired on merchant shipping beyond Ukraine since exiting a landmark United Nations-brokered grain deal last month, Reuters reports.

3:15 p.m. There is "a realistic possibility" that the Kremlin no longer funds the Wagner mercenary group, the U.K.'s Defense Ministry says in its public daily intelligence update on Ukraine. "If the Russian state no longer pays Wagner, the second most plausible paymasters are the Belarusian authorities," it says.

Saturday, Aug. 12

2:00 p.m. Russian forces destroyed 20 Ukrainian drones launched onto the Crimean Peninsula early on Saturday, Russia's Defense Ministry says. There were no casualties and no damage as a result of the attempted attack, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app. It said 14 drones were destroyed by air defense systems and six were suppressed by electronic warfare. It was not immediately clear what was targeted in the reported attacks on the Russian-annexed peninsula.

This residential building in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, was struck by a Russian missile on Aug. 8. © Reuters

9:00 a.m. Russia's latest missile strikes, which killed a child in western Ukraine, constitute "war crimes and must not go unpunished," France's Foreign Ministry says in a statement. "These attacks have once again targeted civilian infrastructure, including a residential zone, which is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian rights," the statement reads. Moscow denies intentionally targeting civilians. Russia on Friday launched four hypersonic missiles into the western Ukrainian region of Ivano-Frankivsk. Three landed near a military airfield.

12:50 a.m. The U.S. is imposing sanctions on four prominent members of Russia's financial elite who have served on the supervisory board of the Alfa Group Consortium, one of the largest financial and investment conglomerates in Russia, the State Department says.

The U.S. will continue to take all appropriate action to hold accountable those who enable and profit from Russia's war against Ukraine, according to the press statement.