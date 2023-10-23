Ukraine latest: Kremlin stresses Russia not behind damage to Baltic gas pipeline

The war in Ukraine, which broke out in February 2022 with Russia's invasion of its neighbor, shows no sign of ending as both sides intensify attacks to gain control of contested regions.

Note: Nikkei Asia decided in March 2022 to suspend its reporting from Russia until further information becomes available regarding the scope of the revised criminal code. Entries include material from wire services and other sources.

Here are the latest developments:

Monday, Oct. 23 (Tokyo time)

7:00 p.m. The Kremlin reiterates that Russia had nothing to do with damage inflicted on a gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia, known as the Balticconnector. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told a regular briefing that threats made toward Russia were unacceptable, when asked about comments by Latvia's president regarding Moscow's possible responsibility for the damage. Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics said in an interview with LTV's "Today's Question" last Thursday that NATO should opt to close the Baltic Sea to ships if Russia were proven responsible for the damage to the Balticconnector gas pipeline.

6:30 p.m. A Russian-American journalist who stands accused of breaking Russia's law on foreign agents had her pre-trial detention extended on Monday until Dec. 5. Alsu Kurmasheva is a Prague-based journalist for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, which is funded by the U.S. Congress and designated by Russia as a foreign agent, meaning it gets foreign funding for activity deemed to be political. Kurmasheva's lawyer Edgar Matevosyan told Reuters he considered the Kazan court's decision "too harsh" and said he intended to appeal it. Under the ruling, she is to be held in a pre-trial detention center in Kazan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony for the opening of a gas field supplying gas to China, with Gazprom's head, Alexei Miller, in Moscow in December 2022. (Sputnik via Reuters)

6:30 a.m. Russian forces aiming to contain a four-month-old Ukrainian counteroffensive maintained unrelenting pressure on the shattered town of Avdiivka in the east and intensified shelling in the southern area of Kherson. The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, in its evening report, said Ukrainian forces repelled nearly 20 Russian attacks around Avdiivka, its buildings now largely reduced to shells. Russian air strikes hit nearby villages, it said. Avdiivka has become a watchword for resistance, viewed as the gateway to recapturing the Russian-held city of Donetsk and the rest of Donbas, comprising the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Sunday, Oct. 22

9:40 p.m. Russia's Gazprom will supply extra gas to Hungary through the coming winter and will also provide China with an additional 600 million cubic meters this year on top of its contractual obligations, TASS news agency quotes its boss, Alexei Miller, as saying. Hungary is the only member of the European Union whose leader, Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has maintained friendly ties to Putin since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. It is also a member of NATO. Miller said, "We regularly supply additional volumes to the Chinese market. Moreover, we have been doing this for several years now. "

6:00 a.m. Two missiles strike a postal distribution center, killing six people in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, according to regional prosecutors, quoted by Ukraine's public broadcaster.

Kharkiv regional Gov. Oleh Synehubov, meanwhile, says 14 people are injured in the attack, including several in serious condition. "This is strictly a civilian site," Synheubov says. "The Russians have inflicted more terror on Kharkiv's peaceful population."

Saturday, Oct. 21

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also discussed the situation in the Middle East in a call with Turkey's president. © Reuters

11:00 p.m. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a call where the two men discuss Ukraine's peace formula, food security and situation in the Middle East.

"We discussed the next round of negotiations on the Peace Formula, which will take place in Malta. Turkey will participate, adding its authoritative voice and position," Zelenskyy says on Telegram. "We also discussed the situation in the Middle East and agreed on the need to ensure the protection of civilians and respect for humanitarian law."