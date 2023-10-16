Ukraine latest: Lavrov says Belt and Road key to cooperation in Eurasia

The war in Ukraine, which broke out in February 2022 with Russia's invasion of its neighbor, shows no sign of ending as both sides intensify attacks to gain control of contested regions.

Monday, Oct. 16 (Tokyo time)

1:40 p.m. China's Belt and Road Initiative is key to promoting cooperation in the Eurasia region, Russian state news agencies cite Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying. "We consider this movement, this project, as an important part of promoting cooperation on the basis of equality and mutual benefit throughout the Eurasian continent," Lavrov said after meeting his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in Beijing. Lavrov added that Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is to visit Beijing this week, will discuss all aspects of bilateral cooperation with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Gov. Natalya Komarova of Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area-Yugra at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Saint Petersburg, Russia in June 2022. © Reuters

7:00 a.m. A Russian governor was accused by critics on Sunday of "discrediting Russia's armed forces" after telling residents in her region that the country had "no need" for its war in Ukraine. Natalya Komarova, governor of the Khanty-Mansiysk region and a member of President Vladimir Putin's governing United Russia party, made the remarks during a meeting with residents in the Siberian city of Nizhnevartovsk on Saturday. Critics have called for authorities to launch an investigation into her remarks, but Komarova has not been detained or faced any charges so far.

Sunday, Oct. 15

3:30 p.m. Two civilians were killed in Russian attacks on the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka on Saturday, the Donetsk region administration says. In one of its few offensives in months, Russia's military pressed on for a fifth day with assaults on Avdiivka, with shelling so fierce that emergency crews were unable to recover the dead from wrecked buildings. The administration of the Donetsk region said on Sunday on the Telegram messaging app that one more person was injured elsewhere in the region.

Saturday, Oct. 14

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meet in Beijing on Oct. 13. © Reuters

2:30 p.m. Visiting European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Saturday he has urged China not to support Russia in its war against Ukraine by providing weapons or helping Moscow circumvent Western sanctions. Borrell, who is on a three-day China visit, also told a press conference he has asked Beijing to use its influence to make Russia go back to a grain deal initiative to allow the resumption of Ukraine grain exports via the Black Sea. "Otherwise, we will face another food crisis," he said, noting the war has sent "shock waves around the world." Moscow has pulled out of the grain deal mediated by Turkey and the United Nations.

11:30 a.m. Russian forces pounded the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka for the fourth day in a row on Friday. In Avdiivka, known for its large coking plant in Ukraine's Donbas industrial heartland, officials said the Russian assaults had left the already-gutted city in flames. "The fighting has been going on for four consecutive days," Vitaliy Barabash, head of the city's military administration, told Ukrainian national television. "They have substantial reserves of personnel and equipment. Avdiivka is completely ablaze. They shoot, using everything they have. The hospital is again under fire, as are administrative buildings and our volunteer center."

12:30 a.m. The Netherlands will deliver more Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine, Prime Minister Mark Rutte says, according to Reuters.

"This winter, Russia will try to hurt Ukraine as much as possible. So the Netherlands will supply extra Patriot missiles so that Ukraine can defend itself against Russia's barbaric airstrikes," Rutte says, following a meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Odesa, Ukraine.

Rutte says the Netherlands would also help Ukraine acquire patrol boats to help keep the shipping route for grain exports safe.