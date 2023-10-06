Ukraine latest: More than 50 killed in Russian missile attack on cafe

The war in Ukraine, which broke out in February 2022 with Russia's invasion of its neighbor, shows no sign of ending as both sides intensify attacks to gain control of contested regions.

Note: Nikkei Asia decided in March 2022 to suspend its reporting from Russia until further information becomes available regarding the scope of the revised criminal code. Entries include material from wire services and other sources.

Here are the latest developments:

Friday, Oct. 6 (Tokyo time)

12:00 a.m. A Russian missile has slammed into a cafe and grocery store in a village in the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian officials say, killing at least 51 people.

Residents of Hroza, with a population of around 330, had gathered at the cafe for a memorial service. This appears to be the most civilian deaths from a single strike by Russia since the war began.

Thursday, Oct. 5

4:30 p.m. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday he had arrived in the Spanish city of Granada to take part in the European Political Community Summit, a forum to foster cooperation among more than 40 countries established after Russia's invasion. "We will pay special attention to the Black Sea region as well as our joint efforts to strengthen global food security and freedom of navigation," he said on X, formerly known as Twitter. He said Ukraine's key priority os to strengthen its air defenses as winter approaches.

1:59 p.m. Russia has overtaken the United Arab Emirates to become India's top naphtha supplier, data shows, as New Delhi takes advantage of discounted Russian oil products and the rerouting of trade flows in the aftermath of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The UAE had long been India's top source of imported naphtha, which is used to manufacture petrochemicals that end up as plastics and polyester fibers, while India previously bought little Russian naphtha because of high logistical costs.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives at the European Political Community Summit in Granada, Spain, on Oct. 5. © AP

India shipped in 2.1 million tonnes of naphtha in January-September, Vortexa data showed, of which 37% originated in Russia, compared with 154,000 tonnes for all of 2022. By comparison, Vortexa said naphtha supplies to India from the UAE dipped to 686,000 tonnes in January-September from about 697,000 tonnes in the first nine months of last year.

4:01 a.m. U.S. President Joe Biden expresses concern that the disarray in Congress following Kevin McCarthy's ousting as House speaker could impact American aid to Ukraine.

"It does worry me," Biden says, though he adds that "there are a majority of members of the House and Senate in both parties who have said that they support funding Ukraine."

12:05 a.m. The IMF's deputy mission chief for Ukraine says the country's economy has demonstrated "remarkable resilience" and will continue to grow through next year, boosted by strong domestic demand.

"The economy is certainly adapting to the war environment showing remarkable resilience, and we do expect growth to continue next year," Natan Epstein tells a media briefing. Growth should be closer to the upper end of a 1-3% forecast for gross domestic product growth issued by the IMF in June, he says.

12:04 a.m. Washington will soon announce plans to send seized Iranian weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, Reuters reports, citing a U.S. official. The weapons hail from U.S. naval operations to intercept boats carrying weapons believed to be from Iran and destined for Tehran-allied fighters in Yemen, Reuters reports, adding that the weapons to be sent to Ukraine will likely include small arms like guns.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

5:20 p.m. Ukraine's navy says that 12 more cargo vessels are ready to enter a fledgling Black Sea shipping corridor on their way to Ukrainian ports, as Kyiv steps up defiance of a de facto Russian blockade on its vital sea exports. Russia, which has a much more powerful and bigger naval fleet in the Black Sea, pulled out of a deal in July that had allowed war-ravaged Ukraine to safely ship food products out through what is traditionally its main export corridor.

5:00 p.m. Ukraine's central bank will improve its forecasts for inflation and gross domestic product growth for this year at its monetary meeting this month because the situation in the agricultural sector is getting better, a deputy governor of the bank says. Serhiy Nikolaichuk says during an online interview with the Forbes-Ukraine publication that inflation was slowing faster than initially expected and the economy was doing better, mainly thanks to the favorable situation in the agricultural sector.

2:00 p.m. Russia's Defense Ministry says it downed 31 Ukraine-launched drones overnight over the regions of Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk bordering Ukraine. Separately, Ukrainian forces fired cluster munitions at several villages in Russia's southern region of Bryansk, Gov. Alexander Bogomaz said on the Telegram messaging app. There were no casualties in the attacks, although several homes were damaged, he added.

2:30 a.m. Trade is thriving in the Chinese city of Manzhouli located on the border with Russia. Operating hours at the inland port have gone around the clock to deal with the increased traffic this year.

"Exports to Russia approximately doubled this year compared to last year," a representative at a trading company says. The main products are Chinese-made construction equipment, she says.

"Exports of used vehicles made by Great Wall, Chery and other Chinese automakers have grown," an executive at another trading house says. Read more.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

8:45 p.m. Armenia's parliament ratifies the founding statute of the International Criminal Court, subjecting itself to the jurisdiction of the court in The Hague.

Armenia has said the move is intended to address alleged war crimes committed by Azerbaijan in a long-running conflict with the country, and is not aimed at Russia.

But Moscow has voiced frustration with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, as joining the ICC means Armenia will be obliged to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he sets foot there, because the court has issued a warrant for him on suspicion of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine.

Children attend an online class in a makeshift classroom they built from wooden poles and plastic sheeting in the only area with internet access in Hontarivka, Kharkiv region, Ukraine on Jan. 13. © Reuters

8:30 a.m. Ukraine's eastern metropolis of Kharkiv will build the country's first fully underground school to shield pupils from Russia's frequent bomb and missile attacks, the city's mayor says.

"Such a shelter will enable thousands of Kharkiv children to continue their safe face-to-face education even during missile threats," Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on the Telegram messaging app. While many schools in the front-line regions have been forced to teach online throughout the war, Kharkiv has organized some 60 separate classrooms throughout its metro stations before the school year that started on Sept. 1, creating space for more than 1,000 children.

12:02 a.m. European Union foreign ministers convene in Kyiv for their first-ever meeting outside the bloc, broadcasting their support after a pro-Russian candidate won an election in Slovakia and the U.S. Congress left Ukraine war aid out of its spending bill, reports Reuters.

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba attend a joint press conference after the EU-Ukraine foreign ministers meeting, in Kyiv on Oct. 2. © Reuters

Monday, Oct. 2

3:00 p.m. Russian shelling of Ukraine's southern region of Kherson overnight killed at least one person and injured six, including two children, the regional governor says. On the Telegram messaging app, Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said Russian forces launched 71 attacks in the past 24 hours "aimed at the residential districts," as well as shops and medical infrastructure. Twenty of the air and land attacks targeted the city of Kherson, the region's administrative district, the governor added, while authorities promptly doused a fire sparked by shelling early on Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits the Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine during the Defenders of Ukraine Day commemoration in Kyiv on Oct. 1. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Service via Reuters)

5:03 a.m. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says in a speech released Sunday that nothing will weaken his country's fight against Russia, a day after the U.S. Congress passes a stopgap funding bill that omits aid to Kyiv.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov says he received reassurances about further military assistance in a telephone call with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

"Secretary Austin assured me," Umerov writes in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, using flags in place of country names, that U.S. support to Ukraine "will continue" and that Ukrainian "warriors will continue to have a strong backup on the battlefield."

U.S. President Joe Biden had said on Sunday that Republicans pledged to provide aid for Ukraine through a separate vote and that American support could not be interrupted "under any circumstances."