Ukraine latest: Moscow suspends U.N. grain export deal

The Russian invasion of Ukraine that began on Feb. 24 continues, with casualties rising on both sides.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced Russia's annexation of four partially occupied Ukrainian regions following referendums that Western nations called a "sham."

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are mounting a strong counteroffensive against Russian troops, reclaiming territory lost when Moscow launched its invasion. Ukraine has managed to withstand the Russian onslaught with the help of Western military aid, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regularly calls on the world to do more. For all our coverage, visit our Ukraine war page.

Note: Nikkei Asia decided on March 5 to suspend its reporting from Russia until further information becomes available regarding the scope of the revised criminal code. Entries include material from wire services and other sources.

Here are the latest developments:

Sunday, Oct. 30 (Tokyo time)

12:15 a.m. Russia suspends participation in a U.N.-brokered deal to export agricultural produce from Ukrainian ports following attacks on ships in Crimea, Tass quotes the Defense Ministry as saying.

Moscow says Ukrainian forces, with the help of drones, attacked ships from the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, in the early hours of Saturday.

"Taking into account... the terrorist act by the Kyiv regime with the participation of British experts against the ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian vessels involved in ensuring the security of the 'grain corridor,' the Russian side suspends participation in the implementation of agreements on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports," the ministry says in a statement.

The United Nations says it was in contact with Russian officials over the announcement.

"It is vital that all parties refrain from any action that would imperil the Black Sea Grain Initiative which is a critical humanitarian effort that is clearly having a positive impact on access to food for millions of people around the world," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric says.

12:05 a.m. Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter raises skepticism among Ukraine’s leadership, with presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak pointing to the Tesla boss’s "unusual moderation" of the site in a tweet.

Musk tweeted on Friday that Twitter would form a content moderation council "with widely diverse viewpoints." Musk, a self-declared "free speech absolutist," has expressed desire to shake up Twitter's content moderation, and tweeted that "the bird is freed" after completing the purchase.

On Saturday, Podolyak also tweets, "Did the bird really get its freedom, or has it just moved to a new cage?"

Musk's relations with Kyiv have been precarious since the billionaire suggested in early October Ukraine should give up occupied land for peace.

Saturday, Oct. 29

11:30 p.m. Russia is prepared to supply up to 500,000 tonnes of grain to poor countries in the next four months, with assistance from Turkey, Tass news agency reports, citing Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu says 82,000 service members have been sent to the area of ​​the "special military operation" -- what Moscow calls its invasion of Ukraine -- as part of a partial mobilization. © Reuters

10:55 p.m. Russia claims British navy personnel blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines last month, an assertion London says is false and designed to distract from Russian military failures in the war.

Russia did not give evidence for its claim that a leading NATO member had sabotaged critical Russian infrastructure. "According to available information, representatives of this unit of the British Navy took part in the planning, provision and implementation of a terrorist attack in the Baltic Sea on Sept. 26 this year -- blowing up the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines," the Russian Defense Ministry says.

Britain rejects the claim.

"To detract from their disastrous handling of the illegal invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defense is resorting to peddling false claims of an epic scale," the British Defense Ministry responds.

3:15 a.m. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expresses skepticism that Russia's partial mobilization has truly finished.

"We feel completely different on the front line," he says in a video address. "Although Russia is trying to increase the pressure on our positions by using mobilized people, they are so poorly prepared and equipped, so ruthlessly used by the command, that it allows us to suggest that Russia may soon need a new wave of sending people to war."

2:47 a.m. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweets his thanks to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for announcing special savings bonds and other aid. "Canada is the first country in the world outside of Ukraine to offer a bond for purchase in support of Ukraine," Trudeau's office says.

The new measures also include sanctions on 35 senior officials of energy entities, including Gazprom and subsidiaries.

1:30 a.m. A partial mobilization of Russians for military service has been completed, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu tells President Vladimir Putin in a televised meeting.

Shoigu says 82,000 reservists have been trained and sent to the area of the "special military operation." Another 218,000 are in training, he says.

"The target you set -- 300,000 people -- has been achieved," Shoigu says in a Kremlin transcript. "No additional objectives are planned."

The partial mobilization began in September. It sparked fear among Russians over possible conscription, sending some fleeing to Kazakhstan and other countries.

12:10 a.m. Any use of nuclear weapons by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine must not be tolerated, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tells Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo in a phone call.

The call comes ahead of next month's Group of 20 summit, which Indonesia will host.

Friday, Oct. 28 (Tokyo time)

11:45 p.m. Democracies should use their advantage in technology to tighten the screws on Vladimir Putin's Russia, Lithuania's prime minister says.

"What our countries need to do is to look at whether there are any loopholes or still gaps where Russia is able to receive technologies for production for refilling their stock of weapons," Ingrida Simonyte tells Nikkei in an interview in which she also discusses her country's relations with Taiwan. Read more.

11:00 p.m. Finland and Sweden are committed to joining the NATO military alliance simultaneously, the countries' prime ministers say.

The Nordic countries launched bids to join NATO in May in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but ran into objections from Turkey, which accuses the two of harboring what it says are militants from the banned Kurdistan Workers Party and other groups.

All NATO members except Turkey and Hungary have ratified the applications.

6:00 p.m. Russian President Vladimir Putin has defended Moscow's attempted annexation of four Ukrainian regions and said the eastern Donbas area would "not have survived" on its own had Russia not intervened militarily in Ukraine. Putin last month announced that Russia was formally incorporating four regions of eastern and southern Ukraine after staging what he called "referendums" in Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Kyiv and the West have said they will not recognize the attempted annexation, which they have cast as part of an illegal Russian land grab.

11:00 p.m. The U.N. nuclear chief says he is sending inspectors to two locations in Ukraine where Russia alleged that activities related to the possible production of "dirty bombs" were taking place and expects them to reach a conclusion "in days -- very fast." Rafael Grossi said inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency would be traveling this week to the two sites, which are under IAEA safeguards, following a written request from the Ukrainian government.

10:10 a.m. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Friday that Seoul has not provided any lethal weapons to Ukraine, after Russian President Vladimir Putin said such a decision would destroy their bilateral relations. Putin made the remark at a conference in Moscow on Thursday, accusing the West of inciting the war in Ukraine. "We have been in solidarity with the international community for peaceful, humanitarian aid to Ukraine and have not provided any lethal weapons, but that's in any regard a matter of our sovereignty," Yoon told reporters when asked about Putin's remark.

4:00 a.m. In his latest indictment of the Western-led international order and its values, Russian President Vladimir Putin blames the West for the conflict over Ukraine.

"Power over the world is what the so-called West has put on the line in its game -- but the game is dangerous, bloody and, I would say, dirty," Putin said in a speech to the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow.

"I have always believed and believe in common sense, so I am convinced that sooner or later the new centers of the multipolar world order and the West will have to start an equal conversation about the future we share -- and the earlier the better," Putin also said. Read more.

2:20 a.m. The Biden administration's first Nuclear Posture Review warns Moscow could use its nuclear forces to "try to win a war on its periphery or avoid defeat if it was in danger of losing a conventional war."

Pointing to Russian aggression against its neighbors, the report says that "as long as nuclear weapons exist, NATO will remain a nuclear alliance." Read more.

1:30 a.m. China's yuan has jumped to fifth place in currency transactions, new data shows, as the country's economic expansion increases trade and sanctions-hit Russia turns to the Chinese market.

China's growing transactions with Russia are believed to be behind the shift. Russia accounted for 3.58% of offshore yuan payments in September -- the fourth-highest figure -- according to SWIFT, the global payments messaging system. Read more.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov welcomes Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a 2019 meeting in Sochi. © Reuters

1:00 a.m. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has spoken with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi by phone, congratulating him on his promotion to the Politburo of China's Communist Party, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs says in a readout on their call.

Lavrov thanked the Chinese side for supporting Russia's position in favor of a fair settlement of the situation around Ukraine, according to the ministry.

A readout from the Chinese side says the two ministers exchanged views on Ukraine and international and regional issues of common concern, without elaborating.

China will firmly support Russia, under the leadership of President Putin, to unite and lead the Russian people to overcome difficulties, eliminate disturbances, realize the strategic goals of development and further establish Russia's status as a major power on the international stage, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs says in the readout.

This view of the damage at the Tets-5 power station in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 12 came from a satellite image provided by 2022 Maxar Technologies. (Courtesy of 2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters)

Thursday, Oct. 27

6:10 p.m. Ukraine has boosted its forces in the northern region near Belarus to counter any possible renewed Russian attack across the border, Ukraine's General Staff says. "At the current time the creation of a strike force (in Belarus) is not observable. (But) there are and will be threats. We are reacting, we have already increased our troops in the northern direction," Oleksii Hromov, deputy head of the General Staff's Main Operations Directorate, told a regular briefing.

4:10 p.m. A senior Russian foreign ministry official says commercial satellites from the United States and its allies could become legitimate targets for Russia if they are involved in the war in Ukraine. "Quasi-civilian infrastructure may be a legitimate target for a retaliatory strike," Konstantin Vorontsov, deputy director of the foreign ministry's department for nonproliferation and arms control, was quoted as saying by Tass. "We are talking about the involvement of components of civilian space infrastructure, including commercial, by the United States and its allies in armed conflicts."

A drone fired on this building in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 17, part of Russia’s new strategy to unleash a barrage of strikes against infrastructure. © AP

11:00 a.m. The U.S. and its Western allies on the United Nations Security Council insisted that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has the right to investigate if Russia has used Iranian drones to attack civilians and power plants in Ukraine. They dismissed Moscow's argument that the U.N. chief would be violating the U.N. Charter. Russia's U.N. ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, who called the council meeting, argued that only the Security Council can mandate an investigation. He cited Article 100 of the charter, which says the secretary-general "shall not seek or receive instructions from any government or from any other authority external to the organization." U.S. deputy ambassador Robert Wood called Russia's contention "simply dumbfounding" and an attempt "to deflect attention from its own egregious wrongdoing in Ukraine."

3:33 a.m. The U.S. imposes sanctions on individuals and entities involved in what it described as Russia's malign influence operations in Moldova as well as systemic corruption in the small Eastern European country.

The individuals sanctioned, a mix of Russian and Moldovan officials, include oligarchs "widely recognized for capturing and corrupting Moldova's political and economic institutions and those acting as instruments of Russia's global influence campaign," the U.S. Treasury Department says in a statement.

12:55 a.m. Ford Motor says it will exit Russia, having finalized a deal to sell its 49% stake in the Russia-based Sollers Ford joint venture for a "nominal" undisclosed price.

Mercedes-Benz also says it will withdraw from the Russian market and sell shares in its industrial and financial services subsidiaries to a local investor.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Russia's Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during exercises at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, Russia, in footage released on Oct. 26. (Screenshot of handout video from Russia's Defense Ministry) © Reuters

9:00 p.m. Russia has tested ballistic and cruise missiles during exercises involving its nuclear forces, the Kremlin says.

A training session was held for ground, sea and air strategic deterrence forces under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin, the country's military commander in chief, according to a Kremlin news release.

One of the ballistic missiles was launched from Kamchatka in the Russian Far East. All of the tasks were completed, and the missiles reached their targets, the Kremlin says.

U.S. officials had said that Washington was notified of the Russian nuclear drills and that the White House had not assessed that Russia was preparing to use a nuclear weapon.

7:00 p.m. Germany will seek a complete halt to energy imports from Russia as soon as possible, the country's finance minister, Christian Lindner, tells Nikkei.

Linder vows to phase out Russian gas and to "become completely independent of Russia as quickly as possible." Listing energy procurement alternatives such as using floating terminals to stockpile liquefied natural gas (LNG) and using more renewable energy, he says, adding, "That is a clear indication to Russia that we're not going to be pressured." Read more.

5:08 a.m. Russia has given the U.S. notice of planned exercises of nuclear forces -- drills expected to include test launching ballistic missiles.

"The U.S. was notified, and, as we've highlighted before, this is a routine annual exercise by Russia," said Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder, an Air Force brigadier general, in a news briefing. "And so in this regard, Russia is complying with its arms control obligations and its transparency commitments ... to make those notifications."

4:57 a.m. Zara owner Inditex has announced an initial agreement to sell its Russian business to the United Arab Emirates-based Daher group, which has interests in retailing and real estate.

The Spanish apparel group had paused Russian sales in March. It explicitly leaves the door open for returning in the future under a franchise agreement with Daher.

1:00 a.m. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated new U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on taking office.

"I wish you to successfully overcome all the challenges facing British society and the whole world today," Zelenskyy says in a Twitter post.

Zelenskyy had a cordial relationship with former U.K. leader Boris Johnson, who put Ukraine at the top of his foreign-policy agenda and visited the country multiple times after Russia's invasion. Johnson's successor Liz Truss pledged continued support for Kyiv but resigned after just six weeks in office.

