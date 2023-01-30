Ukraine latest: NATO chief urges South Korea to step up military support for Kyiv

The war that began with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 is approaching a grim one-year milestone, with mounting military and civilian deaths.

As Russia steps up attacks around Bakhmut, Western nations have raised their military support for Ukraine to the highest level yet, with commitments to send main battle tanks.

Note: Nikkei Asia decided in March 2022 to suspend its reporting from Russia until further information becomes available regarding the scope of the revised criminal code. Entries include material from wire services and other sources.

Here are the latest developments:

Monday, Jan. 30 (Tokyo time)

11:15 a.m. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urges South Korea to increase military support to Ukraine, citing other countries such as Germany that have changed their policy of not providing weapons to countries in conflict after Russia's invasion. South Korea has signed major deals providing hundreds of tanks, aircraft and other weapons to NATO msember Poland since the war began, but South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has said that his country's law against providing arms to countries in conflicts makes providing weapons to Ukraine difficult. In meetings with senior South Korean officials in Seoul on Monday, Stolternberg said, "If we don't want autocracy and tyranny to win, then [the Ukrainians] need weapons, that's the reality."

9:00 a.m. A missile hit an apartment building on Sunday in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, killing one person, injuring at least three and causing widespread damage, Oleh Synehubov, the regional governor, says. A Reuters photo from the scene showed fire engulfing part of a residential building in the country's second most-populous city. Synehubov said the strike took place in the city's central Kyiv district. "Three people were slightly injured. Unfortunately, an elderly woman was killed," Synehubov wrote on Telegram. "Her husband was nearby when the strike occurred and by a miracle suffered no serious injuries."

A local resident stands next to his car destroyed by a Russian missile strike amid an attack in the Donetsk region. © Reuters

4:04 a.m. Conditions are "very tough" in the eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, and faster weapons supplies and new types of arms are needed to withstand Russian attacks, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says.

"The situation is very tough," Zelenskyy says in his nightly video address. "Bakhmut, Vuhledar and other areas in the Donetsk region are under constant Russian attacks. There are constant attempts to break through our defense."

"Russia hopes to drag out the war, to exhaust our forces," he said. "So we have to make time our weapon. We must speed up the events, speed up the supply and opening of new necessary weaponry options for Ukraine."

Sunday, Jan. 29

3:30 a.m. Ukraine and its Western allies are engaged in "fast-track" talks on the possibility of equipping Kyiv with long-range missiles and military aircraft, a top Ukrainian presidential aide says.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, says Western supporters "understand how the war is developing" and the need to supply planes that can cover ground forces, including the new tanks pledged this month.

However, in remarks to online video channel Freedom, Podolyak says some Western partners maintain a "conservative" attitude to arms deliveries, "due to fear of changes in the international architecture."

A Russian Pantsir anti-aircraft missile system seen in the Luhansk region, controlled by Russia. © Reuters

1:15 a.m. German arms maker Rheinmetall is preparing a major boost to the output of tank and artillery munitions to meet demand in Ukraine and the West, and may start producing HIMARS multiple rocket launchers in Germany, CEO Armin Papperger tells Reuters.

Rheinmetall makes a range of defense products but is probably most famous for manufacturing the 120mm gun of the Leopard 2 tank.

Papperger and other German defense industry leaders are expected to meet new Defense Minister Boris Pistorius for the first time in the coming days. Pistorius aims to start talks on how to hasten weapons procurement and boost ammunitions supplies in the long term after almost a year of arms donations to Ukraine has depleted the German military's stocks.

